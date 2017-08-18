GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jennifer Aniston Regrets Her Popular Bob Hairdo in Friends

Jennifer Aniston talks about her likes and dislikes regarding her hairstyles.

PTI

Updated:August 18, 2017, 2:19 PM IST
Jennifer Aniston Regrets Her Popular Bob Hairdo in Friends
Image: Friends official Instagram
New York: Actor Jennifer Aniston has revealed that there is one more hairstyle that she hates more than The Rachel and that is the bob.

The 48-year-old actor said she had even chided her hair stylist for letting her go ahead with that hairstyle, which became popular when she featured in Friends as Rachel Greene, reported Allure magazine.

"I've never liked the bob. I always want them, and then when I get them, I'm like, 'What? Why did you let me do it?'

Because my hair is so curly I have naturally wavy hair when it's short, it just turns into an Afro I can't really control.

"I just don't know how to style it very well. So hence me having to say (to my hairstylist), 'Chris, please come help me with my hair'," Aniston said.
