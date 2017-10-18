Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About 'Humiliating' Experience In Hollywood

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence said while she was new in Hollywood, she was told by the producers to slim down for a role in just two weeks.The actor, 27, said once a female producer had her do a nude line-up with other women, only to humiliate her about her weight, reported People magazine. "When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks," Lawrence said at Elle's Women in Hollywood event."During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates," she added.The actor said after that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told her that she should use the "naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet". The actor said when she tried to stand up for herself and told another producer that weight loss demands were not appropriate, she faced a nasty comment."I let myself be treated a certain way because I felt I had to do for my career. I'm still learning that I don't have to smile when a man makes me uncomfortable. Every human being should have the power to be treated with respect because we're human," she said.Lawrence, who worked with Weinstein on her Oscar-winning film Silver Linings Playbook, had condemned the producer after New York Times ran an expose detailing stories of sexual misconduct."I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein's behaviour. I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations.This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting," she had said at that time.