Jennifer Lopez Doubted Herself After Gigli Flopped

: Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez says she doubted herself after her 2003 romantic comedy film Gigli flopped at the box office.The 48-year-old starred in the movie alongside her former fiance Ben Affleck."I was eviscerated. I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged to this business, though maybe I did suck at everything," Lopez told Vanity Fair magazine, reports mirror.co.u.Lopez and Affleck had started dating in November 2002 and got engaged in September 2003.She says their subsequent split in January 2004 was incredibly hard for her to come to terms with, because of the interest that had surrounded their relationship."My relationship (with Affleck) self-destructed in front of the entire world," she said.