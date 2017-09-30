GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Jennifer Lopez Locates Family In Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez has been able to locate her missing relatives in Puerto Rico.

IANS

Updated:September 30, 2017, 9:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jennifer Lopez Locates Family In Puerto Rico
Image: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez official
Los Angeles: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has been able to locate her missing relatives in Puerto Rico.

After six days of worrying about her family in Hurricane Maria-devastated Puerto Rico, the On the floor singer shared a video of finding the last of her relatives to her Instagram on Wednesday, reports people.com.

"After a long six days we found the last of the family!" Lopez, 48, wrote in the caption.


"Now the rebuilding begins!"

Her relatives - the aunt and uncle of Lopez's cousin and assistant Tiana Rios - spoke candidly about Lopez's generosity.

"I'll never forget how good she was with us, especially my brother," Tomas Rios said about Lopez.

"And I remember her since she was a little girl with a lot of love and affection," Adela Rios, his wife, added.

"I've always loved her, although I haven't always had the opportunity to show her because we're so far away, but I've always loved her and remember her with much affection."

The millions of US citizens on the island are struggling to cope with increasingly desperate conditions after Hurricane Maria devastated the US territory.

Electricity, clean water, food, medicine and cell phone service are all still in very short supply a week after the hurricane hit.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

22 Killed, 30 Injured Stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station

22 Killed, 30 Injured Stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES