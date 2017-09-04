Jennifer Lopez Recreates 2002 Look
Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez recreated her 2002 look by wearing oversize hoop earrings and a furry black and white jacket. She was shooting for her upcoming music video, yet unnamed.
Image: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez official
New York: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez recreated her 2002 Jenny from the block look in ab-flashing vest and hoop earrings on the set of a new music video here.
Lopez, 48, filmed her new music video on Thursday. She displayed her abs in a skimpy vintage Guess vest top, which was reminiscent of when she displayed her midriff in the racy video, reports dailymail.co.uk.
She wore gold oversize hoop earrings and a furry black and white jacket as she filmed in the subway alongside a tattooed co-star who showed off his ripped body in a black vest top and chunky gold chain.
She also showcased her toned legs in a pair of black leather boxing shorts.
