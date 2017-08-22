Jerry Lewis Passes Away at 91: Whoopi Goldberg, Goldie Hawn Mourn His Demise

Jerry Lewis passed today,millions around the world loved him,millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017

Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 20, 2017

As a kid, I would roar with laughter at his movies .. Cinderfella was a classic. He was truly "my first". RIP Jerry Lewis — Trish Rinn (@Dogma702) August 21, 2017

We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis. https://t.co/vdYCfd7atJ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis made Millions of children laugh! Generations of kids delirious with laughter watching his movies! Can't imagine my childhood w/o pic.twitter.com/2ppCs7qvOi — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 20, 2017

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 20, 2017

Watching Jerry Lewis onscreen makes me laugh harder than almost anyone. His great contribution to cinema is undeniable. #RIP — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) August 20, 2017

RIP Jerry Lewis. Thank you for the telethons, the video-tap, and THE KING OF COMEDY-- your most perfect, funny, sad, sly performance pic.twitter.com/VAWsCXrBCE — Richard Shepard (@SaltyShep) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian, actor, director, inventor, humanitarian and, as a Las Vegan, what I miss most..https://t.co/R0uLkPOwyU — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 20, 2017

It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 20, 2017

We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigan… https://t.co/Baob4Gn29E pic.twitter.com/dmkjsDlPHi — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) August 20, 2017

As a kid, I'm pretty sure I was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world. Truly. R.I.P. Jerry Lewis. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 20, 2017

One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis pic.twitter.com/h3ODZgZjAa — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a complicated man of astonishing talent.



If u are in comedy, you've been influenced by him, whether u know it or not. RIP https://t.co/VE5KZMETMU — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 20, 2017

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese and actors like Whoopi Goldberg, Goldie Hawn and Jim Carrey have expressed condolences to the family of the late comedic icon Jerry Lewis. He was 91.Lewis, who died on August 20 after a brief illness here, was celebrated during his lifetime for starring in movies like The Nutty Professor and The Bellboy before launching the Muscular Dystrophy telethon. Hollywood celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the legend.