Jessica Biel Feels Inspired By Justin Timberlake

Actress Jessica Biel says she was "selfish" and "inspired" to be the best she could be after meeting her husband Justin Timberlake.Biel says she was always focused on her career and never thought of settling down and raising a family until she met the Suit and Tie star in 2007 -- five years before they got married, reports etonline.com."I didn't grow up dreaming about having kids and having a family. I was so focused on my career and so focused on my selfish existence, but I think meeting my husband inspired me," Biel said on Reddit's "Ask Me Anything" session with fans."One day I just woke up and knew it's what I wanted to do and it's been the hardest, greatest thing ever and I wouldn't give it up for the world," she added.