Jessica Chastain Roped In To Play Ingrid Bergman For YRF Films

Mumbai: Two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain has been cast to play screen icon Ingrid Bergman in a movie to be produced by Yash Raj Films Entertainment.

YRF has joined hands with Hollywood actress and her company - Freckle Films to back the movie, titled Seducing Ingrid Bergman.

It is based on the 2012 novel by Chris Greenhalgh which tells the story of the torrid romance between Bergman and celebrated war photographer Robert Capa. Their relationship began in Paris immediately following WWII and moved to Hollywood at the time of the McCarthy Communist witch hunts.

Bergman, a Swedish, won three Academy Awards, two Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, a BAFTA Award, and the Tony

Award for the best actress.

She was best known for her roles as Ilsa Lund in Casablanca and as Alicia Huberman in Notorious.

"Jessica Chastain is the perfect actress to star in Seducing Ingrid Bergman. Jessica is no stranger to portraying strong, intelligent women and this role deserves an actress of her immeasurable talent. We also feel that she will bring a unique perspective as a producer," said Uday Chopra, CEO, YRF Entertainment in a statement.

While Freckle Films' founder/president Chastain and Carmichael, said, "We are thrilled to be working with YRF and Arash Amel on Seducing Ingrid Bergman. This is a captivating story about a deeply moving romance between two remarkable people."

Chastain, 40, was last seen in The Zookeeper's Wife alongside Belgian actor Johan Heldenbergh.