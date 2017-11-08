Jessica Chastain Wants Hollywood to Be More Inclusive

: Actor Jessica Chastain says she wants Hollywood to be more "inclusive" and not discriminate between genders or races.The actor believes people coming forward about sexual harassment in Hollywood are helping to make things better, reported Entertainment Tonight."When you think about the industry, you know, encouraging people to stay closeted... not showing stories of women with their own agency and leading their own stories, and also, actually, ignoring many groups, many demographics in our country... For me, that's not an industry that I actually want to be a part of. I think it's more than just about gender. It's about everything in this industry. I mean, this industry, we're very quick to separate ourselves from the current administration, or things that are going on in the world. I want to be a part of an industry that is very inclusive. One that teaches empathy, and the only way you do that is, you learn about someone who doesn't look like you. And I think there's a generation of artists that that is their goal," says Chastain.