Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Teriya Magar Wins Season 9 of Dance Reality Show

With the contestants having toiled for 26 long weeks over pure dancing, and mesmerizing audiences and judges with many innovative themes, it was mid-season entrant and wildcard contestant, Teriya Magar who proved that no dance style is too complicated. Emerging as the winner of Cadbury Bournvita presents Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa co-powered by Renault and Amazon.in after battling 18 other aspirants, Teriya Magar reached many unprecedented highs through unadulterated entertainment. While Teriya and Aryan Patra walked away with prize money of Rs.30 lakhs and the sought-after Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa trophy, Salman Yusuff Khan along with his choreo-partner Aishwarya Radhakrishnan and Shantanu Maheshwari along with Alisha Singh emerged as the first and second runner-ups respectively. The winner announcement was held at the Bigg Boss sets in Lonavala, where Teriya Magar was presented the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa trophy by host Salman Khan.

Staying true to this season’s theme, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Grand Finale was hotter, bolder and fierier in every way. The gala evening witnessed some unusual performances by both – the judges and the contestants in the presence of Bollywood’s suave dancer, Hrithik Roshan. Urging the contestants as they reached the finish line, the actor raised the finalists’ energy levels with his kind words and energetic moves. And as the moments to announce the winner of the season drew close, Hrithik Roshan shook a leg with the show’s judges Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Ganesh Hegde to his super hit track You Are My Sonia.

Teriya Magar’s journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. She joined the competition mid-way through her entry as a part of Farah Khan’s baccha party of wildcard contestants. And, despite biting the bitter pill of elimination during the initial leg of her journey, Teriya returned to the Jhalak stage more determined than ever. Teriya’s performances have always highlighted her undaunted spirit and her flair for theatricality; this caught the eyes of the judges, especially Farah Khan, who rechristened her as the ‘Comeback Queen’ of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Under the guidance of her choreographer Rishikaysh, Teriya, and her dance partner Aryan Patra, always impressed everyone with their penchant for including different dance forms in their routines.

While speaking on winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Teriya Magar said, “Words can’t begin to describe what Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa means to me. Dance is my passion, my one true love, and today, it has brought me to a new destination; labeled me as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa! Lifting this trophy makes me feel like I have achieved that one dream that I had dared to dream when I began my Jhalak journey. I would like to thank my choreographer Rishikaysh and dance partner Aryan for standing by me throughout my journey, my fellow contestants for challenging me at every point, and the judges for inspiring me week-after-week to give Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa my very best. Thank you viewers, and thank you COLORS for making my aspiration, a reality.”

While talking about the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa…Hot Hai, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head – COLORS said, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, this season, has been very entertaining. We managed to rope in an eclectic mix of contestants, including Dwayne Bravo, brought in varied dance forms, put together some extraordinary acts and saw to it that the season kept its loyal viewers glued. This season was about many firsts, the most glamorous of which was our judge Jacqueline Fernandez, who found a deep connect with the viewers. I would like to congratulate not only Teriya Magar, but also all the other contestants and choreographers who contributed towards making this season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa a memorable one”.

With ‘spectacular’ being the only accepted standard of performances, the Grand Finale episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa…Hot Hai featured stupendous acts which pumped up the hotness barometer. The night reached fiery temperatures as Jacqueline Fernandez showed off her latkas and thumkas in a desi avatar to sensuous numbers like ‘Meri Desi Look’, ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ and ‘Lat Lag Gayi’. The multifaceted Farah Khan performed to ‘Lets Nacho’ and the ‘Om Shanti Om’ title track along with eliminated contestants Harpal Singh Sokhi, Karishma Tanna, Norah Fatehi, Priyanka and Poonam Shah, Sidharth Nigam, Arjun Bijlani, Shakti Arora and Swasti Nitya. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s affable host Maniesh Paul finally got his opportunity to tell Jacqueline ‘Tera Hero Idhar Hai’, as he showcased his funny antics while dancing to the peppy number. The entire season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been filled with various twists, sometimes in the form of inimitable themes and sometimes with the introduction of wild card entries including cricketer-turned-dancer extraordinaire Dwayne Bravo.

But the last, and the grandest twists this season was the winner announcement being made at the Bigg Boss house, making it an unforgettable journey for everyone!