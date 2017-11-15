Sridevi's Reaction To Comparisons Between Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan is On Point
Both Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor who are often followed by the paparazzi in Mumbai, will soon foray into films.
All Images: Yogen Shah
Both Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor who are often followed by the paparazzi in Mumbai, will soon foray into films. While Sara will make her much-awaited Bollywood debut with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Jhanvi will share the screen space with Ishaan Khattar in a remake of Marathi hit Sairat. Considering the fact that two popular faces will be launched soon, the element of “competition’ is expected.
On being asked for her opinion on the idea of intense "competition" among actors in the industry, Sridevi told Pinkvilla, "Competition can never be eliminated from this industry. There is nothing wrong with it. It keeps you on your toes, making you work harder. But, the biggest challenge lay in bettering your craft, and faring better than you did the last time... You don't have to turn your face away from each other just because you are pitted against one another at work."
Sridevi - who feel nothing comes easy in life - is confident that her daughter Jhanvi is ready to face the challenges.
“She has chosen this path and profession, and I have been in this industry for long. So I am mentally more prepared than her. She has been watching me, and knows what she is getting into," she was quoted as saying by IANS.
Sara and Jhanvi, who have often been spotted together chilling and partying, once again caught the fancy of many when they recently made an appearance at Deepika Padukone’s party.
