Jia Aur Jia: Kalki Koechlin-Richa Chadha's Road Trip Looks Like a Fun Ride

The teaser of Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha's upcoming road film, Jia Aur Jia, looks refreshing. The film is shot in Sweden and revolves around two women who've tagged along for a road journey. The share the same name, but have starkly different personalities.The teaser offers a glimpse into the women-centric drama with both Kalki and Richa playing the protagonists, Jia. While Kalki is a quirky and edgy Jia, Richa's Jia is slightly controlled and strict.Directed by Howard Rosemeyer, the film feels like a welcoming change after Bollywood's long list of bromances.When asked about the film, Richa Chadda said, "Kalki and I really enjoyed filming this in the picturesque locales of Sweden. It's a slice-of-life film about two girls on a road trip. They meet a guy in Sweden and the story takes an unexpected turn. It's massive fun."