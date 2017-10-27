GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jia Aur Jia Movie Review Live: Will This Girl-bonding Film Be High on Fun?

October 27, 2017, 8:57 AM IST
In a film industry where films based on road trips are seen as a coming of age genre, it's surprising that the privilege was never given to the females. Now breaking that trend is Howard Rosemeyer's, Jia Aur Jia. Starring Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin, the film is a story of two starkly strangers, who meet on a life-changing road trip with just one thing in common - their names. While Kalki is a quirky and edgy Jia, Richa's Jia is slightly controlled and strict.

The film looks like a fresh breath of air, with an all-female lead going on a trip across Sweden for self-discovery, facing new adventures and challenges.

Will the film be able to save itself from stereotyping women bond and bring in excessive drama? Will it be able to give us some travel goals, like the other films? Will it be able to justify the talents of Richa and Klaki? Sameekha from News18 is inside the theater to find out.
Oct 27, 2017 8:57 am (IST)

While Kalki is a quirky and edgy Jia, Richa's Jia is slightly controlled and strict. 

Oct 27, 2017 8:56 am (IST)

The film is a story of two starkly strangers, who meet on a life-changing road trip with just one thing in common - their names. 

Oct 27, 2017 8:53 am (IST)

Howard Rosemeyer's, Jia Aur Jia features Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin in key roles. 

