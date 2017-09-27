Jia Aur Jia Trailer: Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin Take You On an Entertaining Sweden Ride
While Kalki is a quirky and edgy Jia, Richa's Jia is slightly controlled and strict.
The trailer of Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin starrer Jia Aur Jia is finally here and it'll make you pack your bags and go on a trip with your girl gang. Directed by Howard Rosemeyer, the film the story of two starkly strangers, who meet on a life-changing road trip with just one thing in common - their names. While Kalki is a quirky and edgy Jia, Richa's Jia is slightly controlled and strict.
The film looks like a fresh breath of air, with an all-female lead going on a trip across Sweden for self-discovery, facing new adventures and challenges.
Richa and Kalki both play Jia in the film and in real life too both share a great rapport with each other.
Richa Chadda says, "Kalki and I really enjoyed filming this in the picturesque locales of Sweden. It's a slice-of-life film about two girls on a road trip. They meet a guy in Sweden and the story takes an unexpected turn. It's massive fun."
Jia Aur Jia releases on October 27.
