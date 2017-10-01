Jim Carrey Introduced Former Girlfriend To Cocaine, Diseases

: Actor Jim Carrey's late former girlfriend Cathriona White reportedly held him responsible for introducing her to cocaine and diseases according to a note left behind.Written on April 8, 2013 on her iPad, the note was discovered by lawyers working for White's former husband Mark Burton and her mother Brigid Sweetman in a wrongful death lawsuit against Carrey, reports dailymail.co.uk.In the note, which was uncovered "during a forensic examination of White's iPad," White wrote: "This is what I want, you gave me hsv and hpv, I want you to apologize for it because you care enough to. I met you, you introduced me to cocaine, prostitutes, mental abuse and disease.""You did good things for me but being with you broke me down as a person Jim. I was promised Jekyll and instead I got Hyde. Because I love you I would have stuck out Hyde all year and done everything he wanted to be with Jekyll for five of those but you threw me away when you absorbed anything worthwhile that was left of me," the note read.In response to the note, Carrey's attorney Ray Boucher said: "This note helps establish the evidence that this was pure fraud, and that White, her lawyers and others were trying to establish a basis for Jim into ultimately settling with her based on these claims. This was part of her and her lawyers campaign to extort money from Jim and ultimately he succumbed."On Friday, Carrey filed a cross-complaint against Burton, Sweetman, their lawyer Filippo Marchino and The X Law Group.In 2016, they hit the actor with a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming that Carrey illegally obtained, under the name Arthur King, and gave White the powerful painkillers she used to kill herself in September 2015.According to the cross-complaint, Carrey alleged that between March and August of 2013, White, "with the participation and assistance" of her attorney, threatened to "go to the press" with false claims that Carrey had given her "Herper I and Herpes II--unless Jim paid her millions of dollars."White was found dead in a Sherman Oaks, California home on September 28, 2015.The Los Angeles County coroner's office ruled White committed suicide by overdosing on prescription drugs, including Ambien, Propanolol and Percocet (oxycodone). Carrey attended the Irish-born woman's funeral and served as a pallbearer.