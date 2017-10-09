GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Jim Carrey Posts Tribute to Late Girlfriend Cathriona White

The 55-year-old actor is being sued for wrongful death after White took her own life in 2015, aged 30.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2017, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jim Carrey Posts Tribute to Late Girlfriend Cathriona White
REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Jim Carrey has posted a tribute to late girlfriend Cathriona White amid wrongful death lawsuit.

The 55-year-old actor is being sued for wrongful death after White took her own life in 2015, aged 30.

Seemingly putting aside the legal drama that has overshadowed Carrey's life since her death, he took to Instagram to comment on his feelings for her, reports mirror.co.uk.

The actor shared a photograph of him walking hand-in-hand with White.

He captioned it: "Forever in my heart" alongside a red heart emoji.

❤️ Forever in my heart.

A post shared by Jim Carrey (@officialcarrey) on



Carrey was a pallbearer at White's funeral in October 2015. However, since her death, her family have been at war with the actor.

It has been alleged that he infected White with a number of sexually transmitted diseases during their relationship.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Ahead Of Diwali, SC Bans Crackers in Delhi-NCR

Ahead Of Diwali, SC Bans Crackers in Delhi-NCR

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES