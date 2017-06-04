Jim Sarbh to Rasika Dugal: Offbeat Actors To Look Out For in 2017

Bollywood has given us brilliant shades of artists showing their diverse talent through various mediums. Theatre is one of the roots from where we get most of our amazing, versatile actors. It has been a myth that theatre performers can not get into leads very easily in mainstream cinema but with blurring lines, popular theatre actors have been blooming in the industry. They have been breaking all stereotypes and now are playing pivotal characters including protagonists in the films.

Let's look at some really fine theatre actors who will be seen in the lead roles in Bollywood films this year

Kirti Kulhari

Hailing from a theater background, Kirti's performance in PINK earned her great amount of notice. Beginning her career with comparatively smaller but significant roles, Kirti will be seen as the lead in Madhur Bhandarkar's next film. The actress has already bagged two leading roles, one in Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar and another opposite Irrfan Khan in an untitled Abhinay Deo project.

Rasika Dugal

We have always seen Rasika doing simple, heartwarming characters. As she comes from theatre, she believes the length of the role doesn't matter when it is compared to the quality of character. After playing small but vital roles, she is now going to be seen as one of the female lead in Nandita Das' Manto opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui essaying the role of Safia Manto.

Jim Sarbh

People loved to hate Jim Sarbh in Neerja and that proves how strongly he grabbed everyone's eyeballs onscreen despite having a negative role in the film. Even he comes from the same roots of theatre and now we will see his full-fledged role in Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

Sayani Gupta

Sayani has been blending in all the characters we have seen her playing till current date, not just with her looks but she does it with such ease that we feel it is not the character but her real self-feeling the emotions. After having given us characters like Khanum from Margarita With A Straw, Hina from Jolly LLB2 and more. Now we will be seeing her in the film The Hungry, starring Naseeruddin Shah, as the lead female protagonist.

Manav Kaul



Manav has been directing many plays and started his career with theatre. He never expected much but has got many good opportunities in Bollywood. Being a theater artist and doing the most noticeable characters, now, he will be seen in Tumhari Sullu alongside Vidya Balan.

