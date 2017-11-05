Jimmy Fallon's Mother Passes Away

Television host Jimmy Fallon is mourning the death of his mother Gloria, who passed away on Saturday."Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday," said a Fallon family spokesperson, reports people.com."Jimmy was at his mother's bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time."The news comes after Fallon cancelled the taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 3 due to a "private Fallon family matter".According to a source, Gloria was sick and Fallon had gone to the hospital to be by her side."Jimmy comes from a very close-knit family, and together with the rest of his loved ones they are by her side right now," the source added.Fallon is known to keep his family life private, but he has shared funny stories and sweet moments about his mother over the years.In June, he told Howard Stern that his mother used to be a nun. A month earlier, he shared a memory about Gloria as part of a "#MomQuotes" segment for the talk show.