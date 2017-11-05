GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jimmy Fallon's Mother Passes Away

According to a source, Gloria was sick and Fallon had gone to the hospital to be by her side.

IANS

Updated:November 5, 2017, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jimmy Fallon's Mother Passes Away
A still from The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.


New York: Television host Jimmy Fallon is mourning the death of his mother Gloria, who passed away on Saturday.

"Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday," said a Fallon family spokesperson, reports people.com.

"Jimmy was at his mother's bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time."

The news comes after Fallon cancelled the taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 3 due to a "private Fallon family matter".

According to a source, Gloria was sick and Fallon had gone to the hospital to be by her side.

"Jimmy comes from a very close-knit family, and together with the rest of his loved ones they are by her side right now," the source added.

Fallon is known to keep his family life private, but he has shared funny stories and sweet moments about his mother over the years.

In June, he told Howard Stern that his mother used to be a nun. A month earlier, he shared a memory about Gloria as part of a "#MomQuotes" segment for the talk show.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Sent Strong Message to Biker; Video Goes Viral

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Sent Strong Message to Biker; Video Goes Viral

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES