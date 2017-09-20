Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Republican Health Care Bill

Los Angeles, Sep 20 (IANS) TV show host Jimmy Kimmel says that the Republican health care bill introduced by Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, who previously appeared on his show "The Jimmy Kimmel Live!", wouldn't serve in the publics best interest.Kimmel, whose 4-month-old son Billy needed open heart surgery three days after his birth in April, claimed the senator "wasn't very honest" when he appeared on the show and promised those like his son would be able to get the coverage they needed, reports people.com."It seemed like he was being honest," Kimmel said."He got a lot of credit and attention for coming off like a rare, reasonable voice in the Republican Party when it came to healthcare, for something that he called… the Jimmy Kimmel test. This guy, Bill Cassidy, just lied right to my face," Kimmel continued.The late-night host says that the Republican health care bill wouldn't serve in the public's best interest, saying at one point that the only people who would be able to afford health care would be those named "Jimmy Kimmel" rather than those with or low or even average incomes."Before you post a nasty Facebook message saying I'm politicizing my son's health problems, I want you to know: I am politicizing my son's health problems because I have to," Kimmel said to a round of cheers and applause."My family has health insurance we don't have to worry about this, but other people do."So, you can shove your disgusting comments where your doctor won't be giving you a prostate exam once they take your health care benefits away," he added.Sen. Cassidy, who co-authored the bill with Sen. Lindsey Graham, had argued that his Obamacare repeal bill would mean Americans with pre-existing conditions like the host's son would not be blocked from getting health insurance.