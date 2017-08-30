Jio Ghar Baitho Jeeto Jackpot Contest: Jackpot Worth ₹1 Lakh Daily for KBC Home Viewers
Viewers need to answer the question correctly and the answer has to be sent to KBC via SMS or mobile app or IVRS or online. However, the question can be answered only during the span of 9 PM i.e. when the show starts up till 11:59 PM on the same day and date.
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9 has seen so many new additions - one of the most engaging one being GBJJ i.e. Ghar Baitho Jeeto Jackpot contest wherein viewers will be asked 1 Question each night from August 28th till October 6th 2017.
People watching Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9 at home, stand a chance to win an amount of ₹1 lakh daily by participating in this contest right from the comfort of their couch. The participant should just be above 18 years of age and off course be able to answer correctly.
During the show every night one question will be asked, it can be broadcasted anytime during the entirety of the show i.e. 9 pm onwards. Once the show is over, it will also be available on the KBC’s official website at the url:
Jio users can simply send an SMS with the correct answer on 57666. You simply have to type “KBC(Space) Answer Option (A/B/C/D)” and once the KBC team receives your reply you’ll receive an acknowledgement message on your phone thanking you for your participation. If your message is in the wrong format, a response from KBC will read Invalid Format. If you are lucky enough to be shortlisted, you will be contacted by the KBC Team.
You can also answer the question on the KBC live website (http://kbcliv.com/category/ghar-baitho-jeeeto-jackpot/ ) where the question will be available until the lines are closed i.e. 11:59 pm every night.
So all of you sitting at home pull up your socks and get in the race for winning the Jackpot of ₹1 lakh every night.
