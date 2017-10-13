Jio MAMI Film Festival 2017, Day 1: Bollywood Stars At Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz Premiere
The 19th Edition of Jio MAMI Film Festival has begun and the opening film of the season is Anurag Kashyap's much-talked-about sports drama Mukkabaaz.
File photo of Anurag Kashyap.
The 19th Edition of Jio MAMI Film Festival has begun and the opening film of the season is Anurag Kashyap's much-talked-about sports drama Mukkabaaz. Bollywood biggies including the likes of Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Sridevi, Rajkummar Rao and Kalki Koechlin among others walked the red carpet and extended support to the filmmaker. Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who looked stunning in a yellow sari, was honoured with Excellence in Cinema award on day 1.
