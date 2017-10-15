Jio MAMI Film Festival 2017: Dulquer Salmaan on Regional Actors Moving to Bollywood, Nepotism and More

Two of Indian cinema’s young talents- Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan- shared the stage recently at the ongoing Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. While Rajkumaar is currently riding high on the success and appreciation of Newton, Dulquer’s film Solo has found its grasp with its intended audience. From talking about being the new hope of cinema in India and changing facets of movies in Hindi as well as Southern cinema, the actors dwelled upon their journey and how grateful they are for being at this position.When News18 asked Dulquer about the flow of talent from South to Mumbai and rarely vice-versa, the actor answered, “I feel it’s because of the language barrier and nothing else now. Hindi is one language that everybody understands, no matter from what state they are from, because it is taught in schools; I can’t say the same with a regional language. Thus, because of this fact and reach, people prefer to move from regional cinema to Hindi cinema.”The actor who himself is ready for his Bollywood debut soon, feels that the working style of both, Hindi and Malayalam cinema is different, and thus he hopes to find his base in Bollywood as well. On the question of what kinds of roles he expects to get in the Hindi film industry, he said, "I just don’t want to play a Malayalam guy in Mumbai roles.”“I want to be able to play diverse roles, without any regional barriers. For this I have to see how my Hindi diction comes across,” quips the actor.On the question of nepotism and its roots in southern industry Dulquer, son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, replies “I don’t feel entitled to my father’s legacy. For the most part of my life, no one knew that I was my father’s son. I and my sister were brought up away from his fame. However, I will say that his connection might have helped with my debut, but anything after that is truly on the hard work one puts in.”“None from the second generation of actors have been successful in Malayalam film industry,” quips the actor.