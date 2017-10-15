Jio MAMI Film Festival 2017: Rajkummar Rao On Making Niche Cinema Mainstream

Rajkummar Rao is the man of the hour. From featuring Trapped to doing a raw, comedic role in Bareilly Ki Barfi and then again shifting skin in much-acclaimed Newton, the actor has done it all in the span of a year. In a conversation with Bhardwaj Rangan at the ongoing 19th Jio MAMI Film Festival, the actor opened up about his method and how much he’s enjoying being celebrated at this moment.Rajkummar, who started his career in 2010 with Love Sex Aur Dhokha, has made niche mainstream in Bollywood. He is one character actor who can lead crowds into the theatre. Appreciated both by audience and critics, when News18 asked him how does he feel to be the mainstream face of niche cinema, the actor said, “I feel grateful. I might be the one doing the hard work of getting into the actor, but honestly, it is the audience that has got the knack of recognizing good content now.”The actor shared the stage with Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan who agreed with Rajkummar’s view and said, "Audience now has become smarter. You can’t just fool around with them anymore. They’ve got to know your craft and how much effort you are putting into it to make it look realistic and authentic. The audience now wants to be surprised by your craft.”Talking about his thought process while preparing for varied avatars in a span of one year, Rajkummar said, “I feel blessed to get so many good and different opportunities. I feel this is the time to work hard and prove yourself, plus I enjoy doing what I do, so it never appears like a task.”He added, "I never prepare scene by scene. I just get into the skin of a character and scenes happen in response to what and how that particular character will respond. This makes the act more realistic.”The actor opted for a diplomatic approach while talking about nepotism. "It is definitely there but one can only go so far with the connection. In today's time Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are the actors who have created their own niche despite coming from the filmy background. People now know them as individuals and not just because of their families. Thus you have to work hard, no matter what, to sustain in the industry."Both Rajkumaar and Dulquer were all praises for each other’s body of work and share somewhat similar mindset and niche fan following. When a fan asked Rajkummar about how he feels about Dulquer’s entry in Bollywood, Rajkummar quips, “Bus saath saath chalenge, aur kya."