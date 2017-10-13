19th edition of Jio MAMI Film Festival started off on a high note with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz. The opening ceremony saw the presence of many celebrities including Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and the Ambanis. The night also honoured veteran actress and former CBFC chief Sharmila Tagore with an Excellence in Cinema Award for her contribution to the film industry. Starting her career at 3 in Satyajit Ray’s Appu trilogy, Tagore’s journey of 58 years in the industry established her as one of the most sought-after exquisite beauty with talent.Talking about her experience while accepting the award, the actress quipped, “I have worked simultaneously in two prominent film industries of the nation- Hindi and Bengal and incidentally I always remained the ‘one from the other side’ in both. While working in Bengali films filmmakers asked me to bring pauses and thought, working in Mumbai, I was asked to increase my pace.”Thanking everybody from the directors to her hairstylists and spot boys, Sharmila added, “Everybody on the set is holding your breath for you to excel. Without their collective support, I don’t think anyone would be here to accept an award.”The actress also highlighted the need to make more meaningful cinema in today’s time. She said, “To make meaningful cinema we really need an enabling environment and freedom to express. Let creative ideas blossom."She ended her acceptance speech on a hopeful note, urging young directors to make films with stronger roles for women. “ I look forward to watching young directors make films that will step up our past and present with truth and credibility and create a vision for our future which will have women, even elderly women in bigger better and stronger roles, ” she said.