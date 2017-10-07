Jio MAMI Film Festival Updates: Alia Bhatt Finds Jokes On Her Funny; Ranbir Kapoor Tells Karan Johar He Doesn't Feel Bad About Father Rishi's Tweets

The 19th edition of Jio MAMI Film Festival begins with a star-studded Movie Mela where cinema's favourite stars come together to talk about their love for films and more with their fans. Unlike previous year, this year, the cinema celebrating talks have been kept a weekend before the main festival for better engagement.



Movie Mela is set to begin with the team of Golmaal Again, the fourth part of Rohit Shetty's successful franchise. The cast will talk about their experience in making the film and what makes the crazy fun duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, such a hit.



Following the session, Vishal-Shekhar would talk about the music trends and changes in their style since their inception. The most awaited session, however, is that of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, wherein they talk about being 'young' in the industry.



Catch all the live updates and madness from the field right here!

Oct 7, 2017 8:10 pm (IST) And this evening with the stars comes to an end. Thank you for joining us. The #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar comes to an end on a high note. #TheBigTalkatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Do not expect to see Ranbir Kapoor in any remakes of his family movies! I don't believe in remakes, so it's blasphemous for me to think of recreating Raj Saab's classics: Ranbir Kapoor #JioMAMIMovieMelawithStar — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 7:58 pm (IST) Alia Bhatt is the Warren Buffet of Bollywood. Who knew? So @aliaa08 is a hoarder of all Bollywood business information. Interesting! #TheBigTalkatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 7:57 pm (IST) Ranbir Kapoor is more interested in the content than the paycheck! As long as I'm happy with the project, money doesn't matter: Ranbir Kapoor #ThdBigTalkatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar pic.twitter.com/lHqHCDudwE — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 7:45 pm (IST) Ranbir Kapoor feels stars shouldn't complain about a lack of privacy You can't complain about privacy. The day people are not interested then it's a problem: Ranbir Kapoor #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 7:40 pm (IST) Karan has an interesting opinion about filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I am envious of #SanjayBhansali he's the most aesthetically sound person around. @karanjohar at #TheBigTalkatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 7:35 pm (IST) Do you agree with Alia Bhatt's take on nepotism? Nepotism is there but I am not apologetic for being my father's daughter: @aliaa08 at #TheBigTalkatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 7:33 pm (IST) There's so much to learn from our failures. And Alia Bhatt just shared her life lesson. The best revenge is a massive success, @aliaa08 has some motto after Shaandaar's failure. #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 7:32 pm (IST) And we're finally at the MAMI finale with Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor The big finale at the #MAMIMovieMela - @karanjohar in conversation with @aliaa08 & #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/53j8dDHwvx — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 7:32 pm (IST) Wow! Ranbir supports his father Rishi who is busy making headlines for his controversial tweets. I don't feel bad about my father's tweets: #RanbirKapoor #TheBigTalkatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 7:19 pm (IST) Both Ranbir, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's supernatural trilogy Dragon. The shoot is yet to begin. The film, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, will be produced by Johar's Dharma Productions.

Oct 7, 2017 7:17 pm (IST) Filmmaker Karan Johar to interview two actors he has directed in the past - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. ​Expecting a fun, witty session.

Oct 7, 2017 6:52 pm (IST) Stay tuned for a crackling JIO MAMI session with Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Coming up: Big talk at #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar. @karanjohar in conversation with @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor, live on https://t.co/yXbB02DPqW pic.twitter.com/1rFl3XdJtK — JioMAMIwithStar (@MumbaiFilmFest) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 6:40 pm (IST) A thought-provoking session draws to a close. Stay tuned for further coverage. The very insightful and entertaining directors' discussion comes to an end. #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 6:10 pm (IST) Anurag Kashyap talks about his struggles in communicating with film technicians I didn't know how to communicate with my camera person. I am more of a drawing person: @anuragkashyap72 #JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 6:04 pm (IST) Alankrita Srivastava, who helmed Lipstick Under My Burkha, makes a valid point about the lesser number women directors in Indian cinema. Entire world cinema needs more women behind camera: @alankrita601 makes valid point. #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 5:51 pm (IST) Filmmakers now discuss their most embarrassing moments on film sets. I didn't know how to communicate with my camera person. I am more of a drawing person: @anuragkashyap72 #JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 5:34 pm (IST) Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Kabir Khan admit that the hate marketing and promoting their own films. One part of shooting you hate. For @anuragkashyap72, @kabirkhankk it's marketing. #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 5:33 pm (IST) Referring to the troubles Kabir Khan's first film, Kabul Express, landed in, the director jokes one shouldn't provoke Taliban. Don't provoke Taliban! quips @kabirkhankk on the lessons learnt from his first film. #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 5:30 pm (IST) It's quite interesting to see all directors sharing different experiences and drawing from different corners of their lives. It's interesting to know what goes inside a director's mind. #DirectorsSpecialatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017 pic.twitter.com/W4ym2LkvUb — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 5:29 pm (IST) Ayan Mukerji's honest confession will bring a smile to your face. I am not good with female fashion. I reshoot #WakeUpSid because of that: Ayan Mukerji #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 5:26 pm (IST) Nitesh Tiwari draws from his first film, Chillar Party, to share a word of advice for young filmmakers. Assumption is the worst mistake a director can make: @niteshtiwari22 #DirectorsSpecialatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 5:23 pm (IST) A few words of wisdom from Raju Hirani that helped Nitesh Tiwari in improving his craft. Raju Hirani said that first film is the most innocent film that you make, so take inspiration from it: @niteshtiwari22 #JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 5:21 pm (IST) Here's something that Kabir Khan learned from Yash Chopra and his words can actually help even the budding filmmakers. Agar paper pe kaam nai kar raha na toh kahin nai karega, Yash Chopra's advice @kabirkhankk still follows. #JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 5:16 pm (IST) Ayan Mukerji, who has helmed two films so far - Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewanii - says his rules change from set to set and film to film. Rules change from set to set and films to films:Ayan Mukerji at #DirectorsSpecialatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017