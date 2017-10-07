GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jio MAMI Film Festival Updates: Alia Bhatt Finds Jokes On Her Funny; Ranbir Kapoor Tells Karan Johar He Doesn't Feel Bad About Father Rishi's Tweets

News18.com | October 7, 2017, 8:19 PM IST
The 19th edition of Jio MAMI Film Festival begins with a star-studded Movie Mela where cinema's favourite stars come together to talk about their love for films and more with their fans. Unlike previous year, this year, the cinema celebrating talks have been kept a weekend before the main festival for better engagement.

Movie Mela is set to begin with the team of Golmaal Again, the fourth part of Rohit Shetty's successful franchise. The cast will talk about their experience in making the film and what makes the crazy fun duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, such a hit.

Following the session, Vishal-Shekhar would talk about the music trends and changes in their style since their inception. The most awaited session, however, is that of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, wherein they talk about being 'young' in the industry.

Catch all the live updates and madness from the field right here!
Oct 7, 2017 8:10 pm (IST)

And this evening with the stars comes to an end. Thank you for joining us.

Oct 7, 2017 8:07 pm (IST)

Do not expect to see Ranbir Kapoor in any remakes of his family movies!

Oct 7, 2017 7:58 pm (IST)

Alia Bhatt is the Warren Buffet of Bollywood. Who knew?

Oct 7, 2017 7:57 pm (IST)

Ranbir Kapoor is more interested in the content than the paycheck!

Oct 7, 2017 7:48 pm (IST)

Alia Bhatt knows how to laugh at herself

Oct 7, 2017 7:45 pm (IST)

Ranbir Kapoor feels stars shouldn't complain about a lack of privacy

Oct 7, 2017 7:40 pm (IST)

Karan has an interesting opinion about filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 

Oct 7, 2017 7:35 pm (IST)

Do you agree with Alia Bhatt's take on nepotism?

Oct 7, 2017 7:33 pm (IST)

There's so much to learn from our failures. And Alia Bhatt just shared her life lesson.

Oct 7, 2017 7:32 pm (IST)

And we're finally at the MAMI finale with Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Oct 7, 2017 7:32 pm (IST)

Wow! Ranbir supports his father Rishi who is busy making headlines for his controversial tweets.

Oct 7, 2017 7:29 pm (IST)

It has begun! The conversation we just didn't want to miss.

Oct 7, 2017 7:19 pm (IST)

Both Ranbir, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's supernatural trilogy Dragon. The shoot is yet to begin. The film, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, will be produced by Johar's Dharma Productions.

Oct 7, 2017 7:17 pm (IST)

Filmmaker Karan Johar to interview two actors he has directed in the past - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. ​Expecting a fun, witty session. 

Oct 7, 2017 6:52 pm (IST)

Stay tuned for a crackling JIO MAMI session with Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Oct 7, 2017 6:40 pm (IST)

A thought-provoking session draws to a close. Stay tuned for further coverage.

Oct 7, 2017 6:10 pm (IST)

Anurag Kashyap talks about his struggles in communicating with film technicians

Oct 7, 2017 6:04 pm (IST)

Alankrita Srivastava, who helmed Lipstick Under My Burkha, makes a valid point about the lesser number women directors in Indian cinema.

Oct 7, 2017 5:51 pm (IST)

Filmmakers now discuss their most embarrassing moments on film sets. 

Oct 7, 2017 5:38 pm (IST)

The other side of Kabir Khan. 

Oct 7, 2017 5:34 pm (IST)

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Kabir Khan admit that the hate marketing and promoting their own films. 

Oct 7, 2017 5:33 pm (IST)

Referring to the troubles Kabir Khan's first film, Kabul Express, landed in, the director jokes one shouldn't provoke Taliban.  

Oct 7, 2017 5:30 pm (IST)

It's quite interesting to see all directors sharing different experiences and drawing from different corners of their lives. 

Oct 7, 2017 5:29 pm (IST)

Ayan Mukerji's honest confession will bring a smile to your face. 

Oct 7, 2017 5:26 pm (IST)

Nitesh Tiwari draws from his first film, Chillar Party, to share a word of advice for young filmmakers. 

Oct 7, 2017 5:23 pm (IST)

A few words of wisdom from Raju Hirani that helped Nitesh Tiwari in improving his craft. 

Oct 7, 2017 5:21 pm (IST)

Here's something that Kabir Khan learned from Yash Chopra and his words can actually help even the budding filmmakers. 

Oct 7, 2017 5:16 pm (IST)

Ayan Mukerji, who has helmed two films so far - Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewanii - says his rules change from set to set and film to film. 

Oct 7, 2017 5:06 pm (IST)

The ever-honest Anurag Kashyap talks about his rules on sets.  

Oct 7, 2017 5:02 pm (IST)

It's a tough job to put on that director's hat. While Kabir Khan's maximum number of takes has reached 36, Nitesh Tiwari's highest has been 40. 

