Jio MAMI Film Festival Updates: Alia Bhatt Finds Jokes On Her Funny; Ranbir Kapoor Tells Karan Johar He Doesn't Feel Bad About Father Rishi's Tweets

The #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar comes to an end on a high note. #TheBigTalkatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Do not expect to see Ranbir Kapoor in any remakes of his family movies!
I don't believe in remakes, so it's blasphemous for me to think of recreating Raj Saab's classics: Ranbir Kapoor #JioMAMIMovieMelawithStar— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Alia Bhatt is the Warren Buffet of Bollywood. Who knew?
So @aliaa08 is a hoarder of all Bollywood business information. Interesting! #TheBigTalkatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Ranbir Kapoor is more interested in the content than the paycheck!
As long as I'm happy with the project, money doesn't matter: Ranbir Kapoor #ThdBigTalkatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar pic.twitter.com/lHqHCDudwE— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Alia Bhatt knows how to laugh at herself
.@aliaa08 finds joke on her funny. That's some spirit. #TheBigTalkatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Ranbir Kapoor feels stars shouldn't complain about a lack of privacy
You can't complain about privacy. The day people are not interested then it's a problem: Ranbir Kapoor #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Karan has an interesting opinion about filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
I am envious of #SanjayBhansali he's the most aesthetically sound person around. @karanjohar at #TheBigTalkatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Do you agree with Alia Bhatt's take on nepotism?
Nepotism is there but I am not apologetic for being my father's daughter: @aliaa08 at #TheBigTalkatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
There's so much to learn from our failures. And Alia Bhatt just shared her life lesson.
The best revenge is a massive success, @aliaa08 has some motto after Shaandaar's failure. #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
And we're finally at the MAMI finale with Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Wow! Ranbir supports his father Rishi who is busy making headlines for his controversial tweets.
I don't feel bad about my father's tweets: #RanbirKapoor #TheBigTalkatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
It has begun! The conversation we just didn't want to miss.
Stay tuned for a crackling JIO MAMI session with Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Coming up: Big talk at #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar. @karanjohar in conversation with @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor, live on https://t.co/yXbB02DPqW pic.twitter.com/1rFl3XdJtK— JioMAMIwithStar (@MumbaiFilmFest) October 7, 2017
A thought-provoking session draws to a close. Stay tuned for further coverage.
The very insightful and entertaining directors' discussion comes to an end. #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Anurag Kashyap talks about his struggles in communicating with film technicians
Alankrita Srivastava, who helmed Lipstick Under My Burkha, makes a valid point about the lesser number women directors in Indian cinema.
Entire world cinema needs more women behind camera: @alankrita601 makes valid point. #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Filmmakers now discuss their most embarrassing moments on film sets.
The other side of Kabir Khan.
I altered John's jeans and wore them: @kabirkhankk reveals. #DirectorsSpecialatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Kabir Khan admit that the hate marketing and promoting their own films.
One part of shooting you hate. For @anuragkashyap72, @kabirkhankk it's marketing. #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Referring to the troubles Kabir Khan's first film, Kabul Express, landed in, the director jokes one shouldn't provoke Taliban.
Don't provoke Taliban! quips @kabirkhankk on the lessons learnt from his first film. #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
It's quite interesting to see all directors sharing different experiences and drawing from different corners of their lives.
It's interesting to know what goes inside a director's mind. #DirectorsSpecialatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017 pic.twitter.com/W4ym2LkvUb— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Ayan Mukerji's honest confession will bring a smile to your face.
I am not good with female fashion. I reshoot #WakeUpSid because of that: Ayan Mukerji #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Nitesh Tiwari draws from his first film, Chillar Party, to share a word of advice for young filmmakers.
Assumption is the worst mistake a director can make: @niteshtiwari22 #DirectorsSpecialatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
A few words of wisdom from Raju Hirani that helped Nitesh Tiwari in improving his craft.
Raju Hirani said that first film is the most innocent film that you make, so take inspiration from it: @niteshtiwari22 #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Here's something that Kabir Khan learned from Yash Chopra and his words can actually help even the budding filmmakers.
Agar paper pe kaam nai kar raha na toh kahin nai karega, Yash Chopra's advice @kabirkhankk still follows. #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Ayan Mukerji, who has helmed two films so far - Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewanii - says his rules change from set to set and film to film.
Rules change from set to set and films to films:Ayan Mukerji at #DirectorsSpecialatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
The ever-honest Anurag Kashyap talks about his rules on sets.
I don't have budget or room for rules: @anuragkashyap72 #DirectorsSpecialatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelawithStar#JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
It's a tough job to put on that director's hat. While Kabir Khan's maximum number of takes has reached 36, Nitesh Tiwari's highest has been 40.
I've taken 36 retakes, none were director's retakes: Kabir Khan #DirectorsSpecialatMAMI#JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
