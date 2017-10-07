Jio MAMI Film Festival LIVE: Vidya Balan Lists Her Favourite Film Characters

The 19th edition of Jio MAMI Film Festival begins with a star-studded Movie Mela where cinema's favourite stars come together to talk about their love for films and more with their fans. Unlike previous year, this year, the cinema celebrating talks have been kept a weekend before the main festival for better engagement.



Movie Mela is set to begin with the team of Golmaal Again, the fourth part of Rohit Shetty's successful franchise. The cast will talk about their experience in making the film and what makes the crazy fun duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, such a hit.



Following the session, Vishal-Shekhar would talk about the music trends and changes in their style since their inception. The most awaited session, however, is that of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, wherein they talk about being 'young' in the industry.



Catch all the live updates and madness from the field right here!

Oct 7, 2017 4:49 pm (IST) Bollywood's most-loved filmmakers including the likes of Kabir Khan, Nitesh Tiwari, Anurag Kashyap, Ayan Mukherjee and Alankrita Srivastava are here for the panel.

Oct 7, 2017 4:44 pm (IST)

After enthralling sessions with Golmaal gang, Vishal Dadlani-Shekhar Ravjiani duo, and Vidya Balan, next up are some of the finest storytellers of Bollywood. Next up #DirectorsSpecialatMAMI with the finest storytellers behind camera. #JioMAMIwithStar2017 #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 3:44 pm (IST) Vidya, who is at her honest best, admits that she loves when a director actually directs her. "With success a lot of directors get complacent or lazy" #VidyaBalanatMAMI #JioMAMIwithStar2017 pic.twitter.com/d8rzsRe4He — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 3:40 pm (IST) Vidya adds that her censor board journey has been good so far as she's getting to watch a lot more films. I am enjoying my new role at the Censor Board because I've been watching more films than ever. #VidyaBalanatMAMI #JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 3:21 pm (IST) It did come as a surprise when Vidya Balan agreed to Dirty Picture. And here's what made her give a nod to the film. I can't believe I did Dirty Picture. I loved the never say die spirit. The character grabbed me: @vidya_balan #JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)

Vidya Balan's choice of characters will resonate with those of old-school Bollywood lovers. Next up @iamsrk's character from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. @vidya_balan does have an amazing taste. #VidyaBalanatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 3:12 pm (IST) As an actor, Vidya Balan has always opted for out-of-the-box and bold roles. For an actor you have to shameless, uninhibited and for comedy it's much notches more: @vidya_balan #VidyaBalanatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 3:07 pm (IST) Next on her favourite characters list is Sridevi from Mr. India. So, Mr India is @vidya_balan all time favorite film. "@SrideviBKapoor is an encyclopedia of acting" #VidyaBalanatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 3:05 pm (IST) Vidya shares that Arth, starring Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Smita Patil, in lead roles, had a strong impact on her as an actor. Next in line, @AzmiShabana as Pooja in Arth. "Arth has a strong impact on me as an actor" #VidyaBalaninMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 2:54 pm (IST) Vidya admits that she's in awe of Amitabh Bachchan just like all his fans are. .@SrBachchan never needs to impress anybody with his act. I am in awe of him: @vidya_balan #JioMAMIwithStar2017 #VidyaBalanatMAMI — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 2:50 pm (IST) How can you talk about Sholay and not talk about every character? But Vidya Balan chooses Amitabh Bachchan's Jai as her favourite. .@vidya_balan is discussing her favourite characters, after Anand it's @SrBachchan as Jai#VidyaBalanatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 2:45 pm (IST) These words of Vidya Balan will resonate with most film fanatics. Rishikesh Mukherjee and Woody Allen can never go wrong. Their craft is very personal: @vidya_balan #VidyaBalanatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 2:43 pm (IST) Vidya Balan is all praises for Rajesh Khanna's character Anand. Anand played by Rajesh Khanna inspired me. It's one of his best performances : @vidya_balan #VidyaBalanatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 2:38 pm (IST) Up next at Jio MAMI Film Festival Movie Mela is Vidya Balan, who'll discuss her favourite movie characters at length.

Oct 7, 2017 1:56 pm (IST) Here's the common thread between all their compositions. In 99% songs Shekhar and I are the chorus and I taught that to Amit Trivedi as well @VishalDadlani #VishalShekharatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 1:55 pm (IST) It's time to groove to Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan.

Oct 7, 2017 1:46 pm (IST) Oh, here's a bonus track for both film and music fanatics. Oh the bonus track- Sheila Ki Jawani. #VishalShekharatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 1:45 pm (IST) When the duo got the audience to sing Dus bahaane karke le gayi dil... "Dus Bahane kar ke le gyi dil" pic.twitter.com/KCvKWrjJZ4 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 1:43 pm (IST) Just in case you missed out, here's a small video of Vishal and Shekhar singing Allah Ke Bande.. Magical! Mesmerizing! #VishalShekharatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 pic.twitter.com/ilw0RanpyB — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 1:42 pm (IST) Aditya Chopra had an interesting advice for the duo during the filming of Befikre. "15 din ulti karo, phir chutti lo" Aditya Chopra's words that inspired the Befikre album. #VishalShekharatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017

Oct 7, 2017 1:40 pm (IST) Groove to the song Nashe Se Chadd Gayi as the duo shares what all actually went on during the making of the Befikre album.

Oct 7, 2017 1:38 pm (IST) Here's the last favourite from the duo's kitty - Nashe Si Chadd Gayi from Befikre. The last one on the duo's top 5- Nashe Se Chadh Gyi. #VishalShekharatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017