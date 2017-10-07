Jio MAMI Film Festival LIVE: Vidya Balan Lists Her Favourite Film Characters

Every film buff's favourite session!
It begins! #DirectorsSpecialatMAMI #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar #JioMAMIwithStar2017 pic.twitter.com/wA58X5EUJO— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
After enthralling sessions with Golmaal gang, Vishal Dadlani-Shekhar Ravjiani duo, and Vidya Balan, next up are some of the finest storytellers of Bollywood.
Next up #DirectorsSpecialatMAMI with the finest storytellers behind camera. #JioMAMIwithStar2017 #JioMAMIMovieMelaWithStar— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Vidya also opens up about how Dirty Picture changed her as a person.
How Dirty Picture changed @vidya_balan ... #VidyaBalanatMAMI #JioMAMIwithStar2017 pic.twitter.com/t3mZLmx2sG— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Vidya, who is at her honest best, admits that she loves when a director actually directs her.
"With success a lot of directors get complacent or lazy" #VidyaBalanatMAMI #JioMAMIwithStar2017 pic.twitter.com/d8rzsRe4He— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Vidya adds that her censor board journey has been good so far as she's getting to watch a lot more films.
I am enjoying my new role at the Censor Board because I've been watching more films than ever. #VidyaBalanatMAMI #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
It did come as a surprise when Vidya Balan agreed to Dirty Picture. And here's what made her give a nod to the film.
I can't believe I did Dirty Picture. I loved the never say die spirit. The character grabbed me: @vidya_balan #JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Vidya Balan's choice of characters will resonate with those of old-school Bollywood lovers.
Next up @iamsrk's character from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. @vidya_balan does have an amazing taste. #VidyaBalanatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
As an actor, Vidya Balan has always opted for out-of-the-box and bold roles.
For an actor you have to shameless, uninhibited and for comedy it's much notches more: @vidya_balan #VidyaBalanatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Next on her favourite characters list is Sridevi from Mr. India.
So, Mr India is @vidya_balan all time favorite film. "@SrideviBKapoor is an encyclopedia of acting" #VidyaBalanatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Vidya shares that Arth, starring Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Smita Patil, in lead roles, had a strong impact on her as an actor.
Next in line, @AzmiShabana as Pooja in Arth. "Arth has a strong impact on me as an actor" #VidyaBalaninMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Vidya admits that she's in awe of Amitabh Bachchan just like all his fans are.
.@SrBachchan never needs to impress anybody with his act. I am in awe of him: @vidya_balan #JioMAMIwithStar2017 #VidyaBalanatMAMI— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
How can you talk about Sholay and not talk about every character? But Vidya Balan chooses Amitabh Bachchan's Jai as her favourite.
.@vidya_balan is discussing her favourite characters, after Anand it's @SrBachchan as Jai#VidyaBalanatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
These words of Vidya Balan will resonate with most film fanatics.
Rishikesh Mukherjee and Woody Allen can never go wrong. Their craft is very personal: @vidya_balan #VidyaBalanatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Vidya Balan is all praises for Rajesh Khanna's character Anand.
Anand played by Rajesh Khanna inspired me. It's one of his best performances : @vidya_balan #VidyaBalanatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Vidya Balan, who'll next be seen in Tumhari Sulu, is here!
.@vidya_balan is here! #VidyaBalanatMAMI #JioMAMIWithStar2017 pic.twitter.com/LqJNLV4HQu— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani's wonderful session comes to an end!
Ending it on a musical note. #JioMAMIwithStar2017 #VishalShekharatMAMI pic.twitter.com/alX5dcGHW6— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Vishal's version of Aankhon Mein Teri is equally mesmerizing.
Another draft of the beautiful song. #VishalShekharatMAMI #JioMAMIwithStar2017 pic.twitter.com/L272r6cHrM— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
This incident will surely tickle your funny bone.
When @VishalDadlani got recognised for his starring role in Tees Maar Khan. 😂 #VishalShekheratMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 pic.twitter.com/fjMg8ckawj— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Here's the common thread between all their compositions.
In 99% songs Shekhar and I are the chorus and I taught that to Amit Trivedi as well @VishalDadlani #VishalShekharatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Oh, here's a bonus track for both film and music fanatics.
Oh the bonus track- Sheila Ki Jawani. #VishalShekharatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
When the duo got the audience to sing Dus bahaane karke le gayi dil...
"Dus Bahane kar ke le gyi dil" pic.twitter.com/KCvKWrjJZ4— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Just in case you missed out, here's a small video of Vishal and Shekhar singing Allah Ke Bande.. Magical!
Mesmerizing! #VishalShekharatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017 pic.twitter.com/ilw0RanpyB— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Aditya Chopra had an interesting advice for the duo during the filming of Befikre.
"15 din ulti karo, phir chutti lo" Aditya Chopra's words that inspired the Befikre album. #VishalShekharatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Befikre was one of our favourite films to work at. @ShekharRavjiani #VishalShekaratMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
Here's the last favourite from the duo's kitty - Nashe Si Chadd Gayi from Befikre.
The last one on the duo's top 5- Nashe Se Chadh Gyi. #VishalShekharatMAMI#JioMAMIwithStar2017— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) October 7, 2017
