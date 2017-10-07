GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Jio MAMI Film Festival LIVE: Vidya Balan Lists Her Favourite Film Characters

News18.com | October 7, 2017, 4:53 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
The 19th edition of Jio MAMI Film Festival begins with a star-studded Movie Mela where cinema's favourite stars come together to talk about their love for films and more with their fans. Unlike previous year, this year, the cinema celebrating talks have been kept a weekend before the main festival for better engagement.

Movie Mela is set to begin with the team of Golmaal Again, the fourth part of Rohit Shetty's successful franchise. The cast will talk about their experience in making the film and what makes the crazy fun duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, such a hit.

Following the session, Vishal-Shekhar would talk about the music trends and changes in their style since their inception. The most awaited session, however, is that of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, wherein they talk about being 'young' in the industry.

Catch all the live updates and madness from the field right here!
Oct 7, 2017 4:53 pm (IST)

Every film buff's favourite session! 

Oct 7, 2017 4:49 pm (IST)

Bollywood's most-loved filmmakers including the likes of Kabir Khan, Nitesh Tiwari, Anurag Kashyap, Ayan Mukherjee and Alankrita Srivastava are here for the panel. 

Oct 7, 2017 4:44 pm (IST)


After enthralling sessions with Golmaal gang, Vishal Dadlani-Shekhar Ravjiani duo, and Vidya Balan, next up are some of the finest storytellers of Bollywood. 

Oct 7, 2017 4:22 pm (IST)

Vidya also opens up about how Dirty Picture changed her as a person. 

Oct 7, 2017 3:44 pm (IST)

Vidya, who is at her honest best, admits that she loves when a director actually directs her. 

Oct 7, 2017 3:40 pm (IST)

Vidya adds that her censor board journey has been good so far as she's getting to watch a lot more films. 

Oct 7, 2017 3:21 pm (IST)

It did come as a surprise when Vidya Balan agreed to Dirty Picture. And here's what made her give a nod to the film. 

Oct 7, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)


Vidya Balan's choice of characters will resonate with those of old-school Bollywood lovers. 

Oct 7, 2017 3:12 pm (IST)

As an actor, Vidya Balan has always opted for out-of-the-box and bold roles. 

Oct 7, 2017 3:07 pm (IST)

Next on her favourite characters list is Sridevi from Mr. India. 

Oct 7, 2017 3:05 pm (IST)

Vidya shares that Arth, starring Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Smita Patil, in lead roles, had a strong impact on her as an actor.   

Oct 7, 2017 2:54 pm (IST)

Vidya admits that she's in awe of Amitabh Bachchan just like all his fans are. 

Oct 7, 2017 2:50 pm (IST)

How can you talk about Sholay and not talk about every character? But Vidya Balan chooses Amitabh Bachchan's Jai as her favourite. 

Oct 7, 2017 2:45 pm (IST)

These words of Vidya Balan will resonate with most film fanatics. 

Oct 7, 2017 2:43 pm (IST)

Vidya Balan is all praises for Rajesh Khanna's character Anand. 

Oct 7, 2017 2:41 pm (IST)

Vidya Balan, who'll next be seen in Tumhari Sulu, is here!  

Oct 7, 2017 2:38 pm (IST)

Up next at Jio MAMI Film Festival Movie Mela is Vidya Balan, who'll discuss her favourite movie characters at length. 

Oct 7, 2017 2:15 pm (IST)

Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani's wonderful session comes to an end! 

Oct 7, 2017 2:08 pm (IST)

Vishal's version of Aankhon Mein Teri is equally mesmerizing.  

Oct 7, 2017 2:07 pm (IST)

This incident will surely tickle your funny bone. 

Oct 7, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)

Here's the common thread between all their compositions. 

Oct 7, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)

It's time to groove to Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan.  

Oct 7, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)

Oh, here's a bonus track for both film and music fanatics. 

Oct 7, 2017 1:45 pm (IST)

When the duo got the audience to sing Dus bahaane karke le gayi dil...

Oct 7, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)

Just in case you missed out, here's a small video of Vishal and Shekhar singing Allah Ke Bande.. Magical!  

Oct 7, 2017 1:42 pm (IST)

Aditya Chopra had an interesting advice for the duo during the filming of Befikre. 

Oct 7, 2017 1:42 pm (IST)
Oct 7, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

Groove to the song Nashe Se Chadd Gayi as the duo shares what all actually went on during the making of the Befikre album. 

Oct 7, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)

Here's the last favourite from the duo's kitty - Nashe Si Chadd Gayi from Befikre. 

Oct 7, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)

It's time to groove to Chammak Challo as the duo takes us back to Ra.One days. 

Load More
  • 06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship
    SCO vs PNG
    278/9
    50.0 overs
    		 177/10
    43.3 overs
    Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    242/9
    50.0 overs
    		 243/3
    42.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    288/6
    50.0 overs
    		 294/1
    38.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    334/5
    50.0 overs
    		 313/8
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep - 02 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    496/3
    146.0 overs
    		 320/10
    89.1 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES