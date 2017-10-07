GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jio MAMI Film Festival LIVE: Movie Mela Kickstarts With Golmaal Again Team

News18.com | October 7, 2017, 12:08 PM IST
The 19th edition of Jio MAMI Film Festival begins with a star-studded Movie Mela where cinema's favourite stars come together to talk about their love for films and more with their fans. Unlike previous year, this year, the cinema celebrating talks have been kept a weekend before the main festival for better engagement.

Movie Mela is set to begin with the team of Golmaal Again, the fourth part of Rohit Shetty's successful franchise. The cast will talk about their experience in making the film and what makes the crazy fun duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, such a hit.

Following the session, Vishal-Shekhar would talk about the music trends and changes in their style since their inception. The most awaited session, however, is that of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, wherein they talk about being 'young' in the industry.

Catch all the live updates and madness from the field right here!
Oct 7, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)
Oct 7, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)

Parineeti Chopra, who also happens to be a new addition to Golmaal gang, says she's earned friends for life. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

While the actors delve deep in the discussion, here's the title track of Golmaal Again to get you all excited. 
 

Oct 7, 2017 11:49 am (IST)

Tabu is the newest addition to the Golmaal gang. 

Oct 7, 2017 11:42 am (IST)

Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi's camaraderie is hard to ignore. 

Oct 7, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

If it's Arshad Warsi, it has to be a fun conversation. 

Oct 7, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

Kunal Kemmu uses quite an interesting way to define the Golmaal franchise.

Oct 7, 2017 11:26 am (IST)
Oct 7, 2017 11:25 am (IST)

Now here's a revelation from Rohit Shetty, the creator of Golmaal franchise. 

Oct 7, 2017 11:21 am (IST)
Oct 7, 2017 11:15 am (IST)

While you wait for the discussion to begin, enjoy the track Hum Nahi Sudhrege from the film. 

Oct 7, 2017 11:12 am (IST)

Golmaal 4 gang is here! 

Oct 7, 2017 11:02 am (IST)
Oct 7, 2017 10:52 am (IST)

The fans have been as excited as curious to know what Golmaal Again has in store for them ever since the trailer has been unveiled. In case you missed out, here's the trailer of the film. 
 

Oct 7, 2017 10:36 am (IST)

Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise. The director and cast will unveil how the country’s biggest comedy franchise was created in the first place. They will also take us behind the scenes sharing the journey that Golmaal has been for them. 

Oct 7, 2017 10:33 am (IST)

The first panel of the day will see director Rohit Shetty with the entire cast of Golmaal Again – Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu, in conversation with Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand.  

Oct 7, 2017 10:29 am (IST)

The stage is all set for Jio MAMI Film Festival Move Mela. Are you? 

Oct 7, 2017 7:46 am (IST)

It's that time of the year again when Indian Cinema's finest come together to celebrate their love for movies with fellow fanatics. The 19th Edition of Jio MAMI Film Festival begins today with a star-studded Movie Mela. 

