Image: Yogen Shah

Two of Hindi cinema’s finest talents in the recent years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, recently came together to talk about their craft and much more at Jio MAMI Movie Mela ahead of 9th Jio MAMI film festival. The actors, who are really fond of each other and will soon start working on Ayan Mukerji’s science-fiction, have a lot in common- both enjoy a massive young fan base, they are equally loved by the critics and have been termed the ‘stars who can act’.However, one thing that the two don’t share in common is their presence on social media sites. In this digital age, while Ranbir prefers to keep his personal life private, Alia belongs to the Gen Y which shares hour-to-hour life updates on their Instagram stories. So, when News18 asked them to tell one thing they feel the other person is missing because of their absence or presence on social media respectively, the replies were quite interesting.Ranbir feels the social media has become the new newspaper. “Earlier people used to carry a newspaper around to get news, now if you need information you get it through social media. I am on Instagram and I follow people I love (Karan and Alia included) but I don’t post anything,” he says.He further adds, “I don’t feel I miss out on anything because I don’t feel I need another platform to act and be somebody I’m not. It's hard to make social media work and I don’t think I have the skills to make it work.”Alia, on the other hand, said, "I think he takes very good pictures. And I keep telling him to put up those pictures from his ghost account because sometimes it’s so nice to see a picture of a tree or a boat. It feels nice to see good pictures.”Ranbir also feels that the active lifestyle on social media has killed the feeling of loneliness. He says, “You don’t know how to feel lonely anymore. Now you know that there are people around you, who are feeling the same way like you do. That’s like an addiction you can’t let go off.”And as Alia disagreed with above viewpoint, Ranbir reminded him of her ‘curfew time’ in Patiala when the data was down and the actress was upset. To which she quips, “Only because I wanted to watch Game of Thrones!”