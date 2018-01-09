Joanna Lumley to Host BAFTA Film Awards

: Actress-model Joanna Lumley is on board to host the 71st British Academy Film Awards. The ceremony will be hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).The gala will be held on February 18 at the Royal Albert Hall here.Following the departure of comedian Stephen Fry, who last week announced that he was stepping down after fronting the ceremony 12 times, Lumley was announced as the new host on Tuesday, reports deadline.com.The actress, author and activist, who starred in 2016's Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, also features in Paddington 2, which been nominated for the Best British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor categories.Fry said last week that he was stepping down from his longtime BAFTA emcee role "to let others take the BAFTAs on to new heights and greater glories… What fun it will be to watch BAFTA 2018 without my heart hammering, mouth drying and knees trembling".Lumley called the opportunity to host "so unbelievably thrilling," saying she thought the host would have been "Stephen Fry forever more… Who would have thought I would turn into Stephen Fry?"Adding that she understood the "turmoil of emotions" for the contenders on BAFTA night, she joked: "I don't have to be connected with that because I'm above it all."