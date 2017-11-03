Jodie Foster Read Scripts About Rape, Abuse for Almost Two Decades

: Actress Jodie Foster says for almost twenty years, she only read scripts motivated by sexual abuse and rape.Before the allegations about Harvey Weinstein broke, Foster had spoken in an interview and confessed that she had never made a film that was "seen through women's eyes"."Even with the number of movies I've made, I've never made a movie that was about women, made by women, that was seen through women's eyes," Foster told Harper's Bazaar magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk."I was saying recently that there was a time in my life, for 15 or 20 years, during which every single script I read, the motivation for the female character was that they had been raped or abused as a child," she added.She said she didn't believe this was done purposely.She added: "I don't think it's an on-purpose thing, but it's like, 'What can I give that woman that will feel meaningful? Oh I know - she's been raped as a child.' So is that the only thing they can think of about us that feels deep or something?"Her comments come after more than 80 actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Cara Delevingne, came forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.