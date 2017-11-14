Joe has found love of his life, Says Nick Jonas

: Singer Nick Jonas has praised his brother Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner's "beautiful" relationship, and said his sibling has found the "love of his life"."I can tell you that he found his partner and love of his life," Nick told etonline.com."That's all that matters. It's a beautiful thing," he added.Their engagement news comes just in time for the forthcoming Thanksgiving celebrations, and Nick says that Turner has already had a taste of the "Jonas experience"."It's all love. She was with us last year as well, so she already had her first sort of Jonas experience," Nick said.