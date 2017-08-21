John Abraham Completes Shooting For Parmanu

Actor John Abraham said now that he has completed the shoot of his upcoming film Parmanu, he would next start working on the project based on soccer.The 44-year-old star said he already had the script ready for his new film on football."It's a true story and a fantastic script. This film will be produced by me. I think nobody understands football the way I do (in the film industry). You can call me narcissist on this, but that is the truth. I'm passionate about the game and I'm learning it everyday," he said here.Abraham also owns an Indian professional football franchise NorthEast United FC.The actor, however, said the film would not be about North East, but he would like to "inculcate the region in it".When asked about the official announcement of the film, Abraham said, "I have just finished shooting of Parmanu. So, now I will concentrate on the script of this film."Parmanu is based on Pokhran-II, the series of five nuclear bomb test explosions conducted in the Rajasthan town in 1998.The film has been produced by KriArj Entertainment, Zee Studios, Kyta Productions in association with Abraham's JA Entertainment and is scheduled to release on December 8 thisyear.The film also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani.