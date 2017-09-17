John Legend 'Deeply' In Love With Chrissy Teigen

Anniversa-date. Married 4 years today. Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply. A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

: Singer John Legend, who has been married to model Chrissy Teigen for four years, says he is "deeply" in love with his wife.Legend and Teigen, who have 17-month-old daughter Luna together, got married on September 14, 2013.He took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself and Teigen as they prepared for their date night in honour of the occasion."Anniversary-date. Married four years today (Thursday). Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply," Legend captioned the image.To celebrate the occasion, Teigen also took to Twitter and shared an image in which she can be seen resting on Legend's shoulder."Do you know what today is...It's our anniversary," she captioned the image.