John Legend 'Deeply' In Love With Chrissy Teigen
Legend and Teigen, who have 17-month-old daughter Luna together, got married on September 14, 2013.
Image: Twitter/Chrissy Teigen
Los Angeles: Singer John Legend, who has been married to model Chrissy Teigen for four years, says he is "deeply" in love with his wife.
Legend and Teigen, who have 17-month-old daughter Luna together, got married on September 14, 2013.
He took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself and Teigen as they prepared for their date night in honour of the occasion.
"Anniversary-date. Married four years today (Thursday). Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply," Legend captioned the image.
To celebrate the occasion, Teigen also took to Twitter and shared an image in which she can be seen resting on Legend's shoulder.
"Do you know what today is...It's our anniversary," she captioned the image.
Legend and Teigen, who have 17-month-old daughter Luna together, got married on September 14, 2013.
He took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself and Teigen as they prepared for their date night in honour of the occasion.
"Anniversary-date. Married four years today (Thursday). Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply," Legend captioned the image.
To celebrate the occasion, Teigen also took to Twitter and shared an image in which she can be seen resting on Legend's shoulder.
"Do you know what today is...It's our anniversary," she captioned the image.
Dooooo you know what to-day is...#itsouranniversary pic.twitter.com/rtoa1bTNCm— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 14, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Finally Concedes That Kangana May be Right on Nepotism
- GST Impact – Hyundai Prices Increased, 2017 Verna to Cost Rs 29000 More
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 First Impressions Review: A Delightful Bezel-Less Experience
- Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Trolling, Says Don't Shove Your Opinion In My Face
- Save Our Premature Baby Girl