GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Johny Lever-Starrer Hotel Beautifool to Premiere in Canada on Friday

Johny Lever and Brijendra Kala's comic feature film is releasing in Canada on Friday.

IANS

Updated:August 16, 2017, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Johny Lever-Starrer Hotel Beautifool to Premiere in Canada on Friday
Image: A still from the trailer of Beautifool
Toronto: Hindi comic feature film Hotel Beautifool, starring actors Johny Lever and Brijendra Kala, is set to premiere in Canada on Friday.

"The main reason behind the decision of releasing it first in Canada is mainly because of the great overseas demand for this film. The India release will follow very soon, along with its other international releases," director Sammir I Patel said.

Media Mark International Corporation, Canada in association with Rahat K. has acquired the distribution rights of the film in Canada.

"This film will come as a breath of fresh air and tickle your funny bone," said Javid Banday, Chairman of Media Mark International Corporation.

It is jointly produced by Umbrella Film Corporation and Madhire Film Corporation.

Shot in Goa, this film has songs by singers like Shaan and Usha Uthup.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.