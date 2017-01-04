Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi Bring Holi Madness Alive in Go Pagal

The first song from Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 is out and it is full of colours!

The holi song of the film, Go Pagal, features Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi dance like crazies. The song is a holi number and sees the lead pair having fun. The music of the film has been provided by Meet Bros, Manj Musik. While the film is set in a much-real, sober background, the song brings out the typical Bollywood treatment of the film.

Jolly LLB 2 is a courtroom comedy-drama film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. Annu Kapoor will be playing the rival lawyer against Akshay in the film. The movie which is a sequel to 2013 film Jolly LLB is scheduled to release on 10 February 2017.