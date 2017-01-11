The second song of the film Jolly LLB 2 is out today. Titled Bawara Mann, the song happens to be Akshay Kumar's favourite from the film and you'll know why once you listen to it. The actor shared the song on his social media handle and wrote, "Here's my most fav. romantic song,pay attention to the lyrics,they're simply beautiful, #BawaraMann from #JollyLLB2! http://bit.ly/BawaraMann-JollyLLB2 …".

Essentially a romantic track, the music video shows heart-warming exchanges between the lead pair Akshay and Huma. Right at the beginning of this song, Akshay tells Huma that there's no other husband in Lucknow who'll make a whiskey peg for his wife and sets the mood.

The film also stars Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is slated to release on February 10, 2017.