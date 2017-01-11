Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar-Huma Qureshi's Bawara Mann Is a Perfect Romantic Treat
The second song of the film Jolly LLB 2 is out today. Titled Bawara Mann, the song happens to be Akshay Kumar's favourite from the film and you'll know why once you listen to it. The actor shared the song on his social media handle and wrote, "Here's my most fav. romantic song,pay attention to the lyrics,they're simply beautiful, #BawaraMann from #JollyLLB2! http://bit.ly/BawaraMann-JollyLLB2 …".
Here's my most fav. romantic song,pay attention to the lyrics,they're simply beautiful, #BawaraMann from #JollyLLB2! https://t.co/g7Q50SkJUG
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 11, 2017
Essentially a romantic track, the music video shows heart-warming exchanges between the lead pair Akshay and Huma. Right at the beginning of this song, Akshay tells Huma that there's no other husband in Lucknow who'll make a whiskey peg for his wife and sets the mood.
The film also stars Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is slated to release on February 10, 2017.
