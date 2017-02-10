Jolly LLB 2 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar, Saurabh Shukla Steal The Show

Subhash Kapoor's 2013 satire Jolly LLB was the surprise hit of that year. Featuring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani as lawyers fighting a hit and run case, the story gave a clever, witty take on the judicial system of the country. The film's sequel Jolly LLB 2 releases today and Akshay Kumar takes up the role of a struggling lawyer who finds a case that changes his life forever.

Pitted against Akshay Kumar is Annu Kapoor as the successful lawyer. Huma Qureshi plays Akshay Kumar's wife in the film and Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as the judge.

There has been much speculation as to why Akshay replaced Arshad in the sequel. What would be interesting to see is whether the superstar manages to bring in the authenticity that Arshad had brought to the film's first part. Will Jolly LLB 2 as sharp and realistic as the first part? Shomini Sen of News18.com is inside the theatre to find out.

9:40 AM: #JollyLLB2 tweet review in a bit. Stay tuned.

9:45 AM: .@akshaykumar plays struggling lawyer Jolly in the sequel of 2013 hit JollyLLB. #JollyLLB2

9:47 AM: Directed and written by Subhash Kapoor the film has @humasqureshi playing the female lead. #JollyLLB2

10:00 AM: 'Kisaan cheekhe maar raha hai, sukhi tehni hai, hari patti laga dijiye' #JollyLLB2

10:30 AM: Saurabh Shukla' entry with quick jig on Gulabo is the best thing so far :D #JollyLLB2

10:33 AM: Ab ka koi bhai hai ke kya dilli mein? Asks Saurabh Shukla. Ek jolly ko dekh doosre jolly ki yaad aa gayi #OdeToOriginalJolly #JollyLLB2

10:38 AM: Ghunghat XI vs Burqa XI premier league happening in Benaras. What even....#JollyLLB2

10:52 AM: Interspersed with funny dialogues, #JollyLLB2 manages to keep tempo just right. Although it took a long time to establish the actual plot.

11:01 AM: .@akshaykumar makes for a convincing small-town lawyer struggling to make it big. #JollyLLB2

11:17 AM: Bhare court mein thappad mar diya hai, ab kya RDX lagane ka irada hai? Saurabh Shukla gets the best lines in #JollyLLB2

11:28 AM: 'Yeh Kashmir hai, yaha jail jana sim card khareedne se zyaada asaan hai' #JollyLLB2

11:46 AM: So many custodial deaths and encounter killings remain unexplained. #JollyLLB2 highlights that quite well

12:05 AM: #JollyLLB2 becomes far more interesting in the second half. The court room scenes are well enacted. Very powerful lines.

12:13 AM: Saurabh Shukla had got a national award for his performance in the first film. Won't be surprised if he gets another for #JollyLLB2

12:14 AM: Saurabh Shukla delivers pitch perfect performance throughout and gets the best lines in the film. #JollyLLB2

12:15 AM: Despite his looming star status @akshaykumar makes for a convincing small town lawyer. #JollyLLB2

12:16 AM: Subhash Kapoor makes the second half- which is basically a court room drama- far more engaging that the first half. #JollyLLB2

12:21 AM: Its not as sharp as the first one but #JollyLLB2 still works well for its performances, authenticity and dialogues.

12:21 AM: Thanks for being with us throughout the tweet review of #JollyLLB2. Tweet review of #MSG coming up next.

