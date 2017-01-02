Jolly LLB 2, Pad Man: Akshay Kumar Shares Glimpse Of His Film Slate For 2017
Akshay Kumar (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: On New Year's Day on Sunday, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared with his fans his line-up of films for the calendar year, asking them for love and luck.
He tweeted: "Busy summing up the year gone by? It's time to not look back, but look ahead. Here's what my 2017 looks like. Your thoughts, love and luck needed."
Busy summing up the year gone by? It's time to not look back, but look ahead. Here's what my 2017 looks like.Ur thoughts,love & luck needed
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017
The actor then went on to share the names of the films along with their photographs.
The first one is his upcoming courtroom comedy drama film Jolly LLB 2. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also features Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor.
#JollyLLB2 #2017 pic.twitter.com/zFDKWtfMLw
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017
In the trailer, Akshay looks promising as a lawyer while he tackles the corrupt with some comical elements.
Toilet - Ek Prem Katha is the second. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, it also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher, and is slated to release on June 2.
#ToiletEkPremKatha #2017 pic.twitter.com/x0NreTAd3A
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017
Then Akshay will be seen in Tamil science-fiction action thriller 2.o along with superstar Rajinikanth.
2.0 #2017 pic.twitter.com/Yn2KIxII4I
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017
In the film, which is being directed by Shankar, Rajinikanth plays a scientist, and he will also be seen as Chitti robot. Akshay plays the prime antagonist in the film, which will hit the screens worldwide during Diwali 2017.
The fourth project that Akshay has in his kitty for 2017 is Pad Man. It is said to be a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.
#PadMan #2017 pic.twitter.com/XUOEcMKVGI
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017
Recommended For You
- TOP BOSSES OUTSupreme Court Removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI President
- Tatat's New offeringTata Motors Aims to Launch Kite 5 by March 2017
- Angel ReturnsTaher Shah Is At It Again, Spreads 'Humanity Love' With His Latest Single
- cricket cleansingSupreme Court Tells Cricket Administrators Above 70 to Vacate Post
- Can't wait!Raees, Baahubali 2, Rangoon: The Highly Anticipated Films of 2017