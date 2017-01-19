Jolly LLB 2 Vibrant Song Starring Akshay Kumar is 'Jolly Good'
The vibrant promo song of Jolly LLB 2 is out and its colours and vibe will brighten your day. Titled Jolly Good Fellow, the song gives an insight into Akshay Kumar's character Jolly and his happy-go-lucky nature. The song has been composed and sung by Meet Bros and Shabbir Ahmed has written the lyrics.
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla is the sequel of sleeper hit Jolly LLB. It is slated to release on 10th February 2017.
