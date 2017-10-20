Jon Hamm Wants To Settle Down With Dakota Johnson

Actor Jon Hamm is reportedly keen to settle down with actress Dakota Johnson, but she is not sure if she is ready for the commitment.The former Mad Men star has been dating the Fifty Shades of Grey actress for a few months and now Hamm, 46, who has been single since his split with long-term partner Jennifer Westfeldt in 2015 after 18 years. According to a source, he is keen to take things to the next level, reports femalefirst.co.uk."Jon thinks the world of Dakota and seems to be quite taken with her. He's been pursuing her and has been really enjoying her company. It's still early days but Jon has made it clear that he wants to settle down with someone soon. He has been actively looking for a girlfriend because he absolutely hates being single," the source told Grazia magazine.However, Johnson, 28, is said to be less certain of the future than Hamm, who has also been romantically linked with Juno Temple, Jenny Slate and Kate Beckinsale since his split from splitting Westfeldt and wants to keep things casual for now."She's enjoying their dates, but she's told friends she's just not sure he'd be the right person to settle down with and she's aware that that's what he wants. He's very keen but she's taking her time," said the source.