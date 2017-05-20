X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Jr NTR Rings in Birthday With Wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Son Abhay

IANS

Updated: May 20, 2017, 1:23 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Jr NTR Rings in Birthday With Wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Son Abhay
A file photo of Jr NTR.

Chennai: Actor Jr. NTR, who turned 34 on Saturday, welcomed his birthday with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and son Abhay.

"He rang in his birthday with his wife and son. He will spend the whole day with them. They might host a party in the evening for close friends and family," a source close to the star said.

On Friday night, just minutes before he turned 34, Jr. NTR shared adorable photographs with his wife and son.

Within minutes, the images went viral on social media.

To coincide with his birthday, the makers of the actor's next outing, Jai Lava Kusaa, released two new posters.

In the K.S Ravindra-directed film, Jr. NTR plays trip role and one of the characters, Jai, was unveiled on Friday.

First Published: May 20, 2017, 1:23 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.