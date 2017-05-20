Jr NTR Rings in Birthday With Wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Son Abhay

Chennai: Actor Jr. NTR, who turned 34 on Saturday, welcomed his birthday with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and son Abhay.

"He rang in his birthday with his wife and son. He will spend the whole day with them. They might host a party in the evening for close friends and family," a source close to the star said.

On Friday night, just minutes before he turned 34, Jr. NTR shared adorable photographs with his wife and son.

Family time!dnt know why abhay just loves closing my eyes pic.twitter.com/iXZiqOXXAc — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2017

Within minutes, the images went viral on social media.

My first and most precious birthday wishes of the year pic.twitter.com/sCfAgIIZc0 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2017

To coincide with his birthday, the makers of the actor's next outing, Jai Lava Kusaa, released two new posters.

In the K.S Ravindra-directed film, Jr. NTR plays trip role and one of the characters, Jai, was unveiled on Friday.