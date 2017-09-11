Jr NTR to be Seen in a Triple Avatar in Jai Lava Kusa

Tarak never ceases to amaze us with his acting capabilities. Jai is impeccable. Can't wait to watch him on screen. https://t.co/7ROQiVPcz8 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 10, 2017

Jr NTR will be seen in a triple avatar in his latest flick - Jai Lava Kusa scheduled for a release on September 21st 2017. The movie’s extensive trailer that was released on Sunday has so far received an incredible response with over 4 Million views and an admiration tweet from none other than ace-director SS Rajamouli. The trailer is being adored by the audiences and this film is expected to bring out Jr. NTR’s never seen before performance.Looking at the trailer, the movie seems promising and has the potential to be a super duper hit at the Regional Box Office. The trailer features 3 kids (triplets) who grow up to walk on different life paths altogether, however, are all played by Jr. NTR. One of the triplets – Kusa, bears the desire to settle in the US, another one – Lava, wants to get to the top of the corporate world whereas the third one – Jai, is a notorious personality in the underworld.Kusa and Lava up the entertainment factor whereas Jai is a multi faceted personality in addition to being ‘sone pe suhaaga’ with his ‘gangsta’ style statement and is likely to be the audiences’ hot favorite including Rajamouli who specifically appreciated Jai’s Impeccable character.The close-knitted young brothers transitioned in their grown up avatars are shown to be in a conflicted “every man for himself” situation which forms the essence of the movie.The film is directed by K.S. Ravindra and is produced under the home banner, NTR Arts and also stars Raashi Khanna, Nivetha Thomas in the female lead and love interests of the boys and Ronit Roy as the antagonist.