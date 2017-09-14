Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa Passed With U/A Certificate

: Actor Jr NTR's upcoming Telugu action-drama Jai Lava Kusa has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate and without cuts. The film is slated for worldwide release on September 21.In a statement, the makers announced that the film has been cleared with a U/A certificate.The film, directed by Bobby, features Jr NTR in a triple role.For one of his roles, Jr NTR will be seen wearing prosthetics. His look has been handled by Hollywood make-up artist Vance Hartwell, popular for his work in films such as "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "Shutter Island".Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas are playing the leading ladies.Popular Bollywood actor Ronit Roy plays the antagonist. The project marks his Telugu debut.Produced by Kalyanram, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.