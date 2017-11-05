GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Judi Dench Appalled by Sexual Assault Scandals

Hollywood is currently reeling under a major scandal with some of the prominent faces such as Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman and Brett Ratner facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2017, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Judi Dench Appalled by Sexual Assault Scandals
Image: Reuters
London: Veteran actress Judi Dench has said that she felt "appalled" by the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood.

The Murder On The Orient Express star, however, said that it is "hard" for her especially when some of the people involved in the scandal were her great friends, reported Contactmusic.

"It's very hard when a lot of people concerned are great friends of yours.

"I feel loyal to them and at the same time I feel appalled by what has happened to a lot of young actresses who had no way of getting out," said Dench.

Hollywood is currently reeling under a major scandal with some of the prominent faces such as Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman and Brett Ratner facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Sent Strong Message to Biker; Video Goes Viral

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Sent Strong Message to Biker; Video Goes Viral

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES