Judi Dench Appalled by Sexual Assault Scandals

: Veteran actress Judi Dench has said that she felt "appalled" by the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood.The Murder On The Orient Express star, however, said that it is "hard" for her especially when some of the people involved in the scandal were her great friends, reported Contactmusic."It's very hard when a lot of people concerned are great friends of yours."I feel loyal to them and at the same time I feel appalled by what has happened to a lot of young actresses who had no way of getting out," said Dench.Hollywood is currently reeling under a major scandal with some of the prominent faces such as Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman and Brett Ratner facing allegations of sexual misconduct.