Judwaa 2 BO Collection: Varun Dhawan Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Cr in First Weekend

The collection of the film, which is packed with action, humour, romance and drama, increased on Sunday (Rs 22.60 crore), with now total recorded as Rs 59.25 crore for the first weekend, read a statement from the movie's team.

IANS

Updated:October 3, 2017, 8:17 AM IST
Image: Youtube/ A still from the trailer of Judwaa 2
Mumbai: Judwaa 2, which is the reprised version of the 1997 Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa, collected almost Rs 60 crore in three days.

The collection of the film, which is packed with action, humour, romance and drama, increased on Sunday (Rs 22.60 crore), with now total recorded as Rs 59.25 crore, read a statement from the movie's team.

The comedy film has Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha, respectively.

The first-day box office collection of Judwaa 2 was fourth highest in 2017, just behind Baahubali 2, Raees and Tubelight. It is made on a budget of Rs 80 Crore and has opened on 3500+ screens in India and 625 Screens overseas.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film released on September 29.
