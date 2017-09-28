Judwaa 2 Box Office Collection Prediction: Varun Dhawan Starrer Expected to Mint Rs 50 Cr in Opening Weekend?

has already garnered a terrific advance booking since Sunday and with its release on Friday, the Varun Dhawan-starrer is touted to make at least 50 Crores in the opening weekend itself, given that the film is releasing during in a festive week and is an out-and-out masala potboiler.According to trade analyst Girish Johar, “The advance booking for Judwaa 2 had started on Monday and in some places on Tuesday and the film is getting a fantastic response. I think people are looking forward to seeing Varun Dhawan enacting one of Salman Khan’s famous roles. I assume the film will make as much as Rs 15 crore on the first day. Since the holiday seasons are on, ‘Judwaa 2’ has all the possibilities of crossing the Rs 50 crore mark on Sunday. With Monday being an extended holiday, we can expect the film to do better. It has all the possibilities.”“The advance booking of Judwaa 2 has been very promising and is amongst one of the strongest responses that a film has received in recent years for a partial holiday period. We are expecting a very good weekend and hoping the movie will get in good footfalls across all INOX multiplexes” stated Rajender Singh - Chief Programming Officer, INOX Cinemas.Apart from Varun Dhawan, the driving force behind Judwaa 2, is the fact taht it brings back Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan after 20 years with the sequel to original Judwaa. Salman Khan’s recent online promotion for Judwaa 2 and speculations of his cameo too upped the anticipation from the movie while Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez are there to add the glamour quotient in the film.