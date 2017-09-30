Judwaa 2 BO Collection: Varun Dhawan Starrer Earns Rs 16 Cr on Day 1

And the *updated* biz... #Judwaa2 crosses ₹ 16 cr on Day 1... Fri ₹ 16.10 cr. India biz... EXCELLENT! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2017

Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 has got a decent start at the box office. The film has earned Rs 16.10 Crores on Day 1, according to the film's makers. This comes as a relief for the industry where big budgets films have not been able to live up to the expectations so far.Judwaa 2 is expected to further up its box office collection during the weekend given the Dussehra festivities and extended holiday on Gandhi Jayanti and it won’t be surprising if the movie reaches Rs 50 Crores in its opening weekend itself.The first-day box office collection of Judwaa 2 is fourth highest in 2017, just behind Baahubali 2, Raees and Tubelight. Judwaa 2 is made on a budget of ₹80 Crores and has opened on 3500+ screens in India and 625 Screens overseas. The movie was expected to make around 10-15 Crores on its Day 1 at the Box Office India given the massive advance booking success it had witnessed since Monday.According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has "pumped oxygen in the lungs of an ailing industry" with its "terrific" first day collections.Adarsh tweeted that the movie has taken the fourth spot among the top five openers of 2017 so far. "Baahubali 2" (Rs 41 crore), "Tubelight" (Rs 21.15 crore), "Raees" (Rs 20.42 crore) and "Jab Harry Met Sejal" (Rs 15.25 crore) are among the others.The film has received mixed to negative reviews from critics as it falls short of its original Salman Khan starrer. Judwaa 2 sees Varun bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in "Judwaa". Jacqueline and Taapsee have stepped into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.