Judwaa 2 Cast To Meet Salman Khan On Bigg Boss

Superstar Salman Khan, who is set to host Bigg Boss 11, will have Judwaa 2 actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as his guests during the opening episode of the upcoming show.Varun has stepped into the shoes of Salman, who played a double role in the 1997 film Judwaa.Interestingly, Salman was also present on the wrap-up day of Judwaa 2, which is a remake of Judwaa.Now, the team of Judwaa 2 will visit the original Judwaa superstar on Bigg Boss. The cast will be shooting with Salman on Friday, said the spokesperson of the film.The show will premiere on October 1 on Colors.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.The film is slated to release on Friday.