Judwaa 2 Cast To Meet Salman Khan On Bigg Boss
Varun has stepped into the shoes of Salman, who played a double role in the 1997 film Judwaa.
Image: Youtube/ A still from the trailer of Judwaa 2
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who is set to host Bigg Boss 11, will have Judwaa 2 actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as his guests during the opening episode of the upcoming show.
Varun has stepped into the shoes of Salman, who played a double role in the 1997 film Judwaa.
Interestingly, Salman was also present on the wrap-up day of Judwaa 2, which is a remake of Judwaa.
Now, the team of Judwaa 2 will visit the original Judwaa superstar on Bigg Boss. The cast will be shooting with Salman on Friday, said the spokesperson of the film.
The show will premiere on October 1 on Colors.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
The film is slated to release on Friday.
Varun has stepped into the shoes of Salman, who played a double role in the 1997 film Judwaa.
Interestingly, Salman was also present on the wrap-up day of Judwaa 2, which is a remake of Judwaa.
Now, the team of Judwaa 2 will visit the original Judwaa superstar on Bigg Boss. The cast will be shooting with Salman on Friday, said the spokesperson of the film.
The show will premiere on October 1 on Colors.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
The film is slated to release on Friday.