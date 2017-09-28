GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Judwaa 2 Cast To Meet Salman Khan On Bigg Boss

Varun has stepped into the shoes of Salman, who played a double role in the 1997 film Judwaa.

IANS

September 28, 2017
Judwaa 2 Cast To Meet Salman Khan On Bigg Boss
Image: Youtube/ A still from the trailer of Judwaa 2
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who is set to host Bigg Boss 11, will have Judwaa 2 actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as his guests during the opening episode of the upcoming show.

Varun has stepped into the shoes of Salman, who played a double role in the 1997 film Judwaa.

Interestingly, Salman was also present on the wrap-up day of Judwaa 2, which is a remake of Judwaa.

Now, the team of Judwaa 2 will visit the original Judwaa superstar on Bigg Boss. The cast will be shooting with Salman on Friday, said the spokesperson of the film.

The show will premiere on October 1 on Colors.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film is slated to release on Friday.
