1-min read

Judwaa 2 Is One of My Best Films: Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal has been playing negative as well as comic roles since the 1990s. But it's his latest work in Judwaa 2 that he finds the best.

IANS

Updated:November 3, 2017, 10:29 AM IST
Image: Rajpal's Twitter account
Mumbai: Actor Rajpal Yadav, known for films like Jungle, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, considers Judwaa 2 to be his best one so far.

"Judwaa 2 is one of my best films as I was not working for two years, and people used to ask me about my upcoming projects. But after seeing its good performance at the box office, I felt overwhelmed," Rajpal said in a statement.

The actor also found a friend in his co-star, Varun Dhawan.

"Varun Dhawan supported me a lot. Varun is very hard working and a good friend as well. David Dhawan (director) had also shown strong faith in me," said Rajpal, who is inspired by English comic actor and filmmaker Charlie Chaplin.

"I have been following Charlie Chaplin since my childhood days. He is an inspiration to everyone," he said.

But he is thankful for getting an opportunity in Bollywood films.

He said: "I have two mothers - maa and cinema so, I am grateful to Bollywood for giving me a lot."
