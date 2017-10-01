Judwaa 2 Makes Me Happy As Actor, Prouder As Son: Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan says the movie was fulfilling for him as an actor but he feels prouder as a son to work in his father's 44th directorial
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan at The Korner House in Khar West, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Varun Dhawan, whose twin avatar in latest entertainer Judwaa 2 began on a good note at the box office, says the movie was fulfilling for him as an actor but he feels prouder as a son to work in his father's 44th directorial.
"Judwaa 2 is David Dhawan's 44th film. I am happy as an actor but prouder as a son. He knows his audience and says thank you," Varun tweeted on Sunday.
The movie, also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, released on Friday and registered an opening day collection of Rs 16.10 crore at the Indian box office. According to trade analysts, it will pump oxygen in the ailing industry.
Judwaa 2 sees Varun bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa, which was also directed by David Dhawan. Jacqueline and Taapsee have stepped into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.
The new film's cast has been promoting the movie with full gusto. They even visited the set of reality television show Bigg Boss, the new season of which will go on air on Colors on Sunday.
They were thrilled to shoot with Salman, who readily grooved to the film's songs with them.
Taapsee shared on social media: "What a picture perfect way to end this beautiful chapter Judwaa 2. Bigg Boss, Thank you for all the love. It's all yours now."
Jacqueline posted on Instagram: "And it's a wrap on Judwaa 2 promotions with the one and only Salman Khan on Bigg Boss. Thank you for love and support always."
"Judwaa 2 is David Dhawan's 44th film. I am happy as an actor but prouder as a son. He knows his audience and says thank you," Varun tweeted on Sunday.
judwaa2 is #DAVIDDHAWAN'S 44th film. I am happy as an actor but prouder as a son. He knows his audience and says thank u pic.twitter.com/wzQ0Zpa5Gz— Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 1, 2017
The movie, also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, released on Friday and registered an opening day collection of Rs 16.10 crore at the Indian box office. According to trade analysts, it will pump oxygen in the ailing industry.
Judwaa 2 sees Varun bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa, which was also directed by David Dhawan. Jacqueline and Taapsee have stepped into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.
The new film's cast has been promoting the movie with full gusto. They even visited the set of reality television show Bigg Boss, the new season of which will go on air on Colors on Sunday.
They were thrilled to shoot with Salman, who readily grooved to the film's songs with them.
Taapsee shared on social media: "What a picture perfect way to end this beautiful chapter Judwaa 2. Bigg Boss, Thank you for all the love. It's all yours now."
What a picture perfect way to end this beautiful chapter #Judwaa2 #BigBoss Thank you for all the love.— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 30, 2017
It's all yours now pic.twitter.com/YNVN7dJyl8
Jacqueline posted on Instagram: "And it's a wrap on Judwaa 2 promotions with the one and only Salman Khan on Bigg Boss. Thank you for love and support always."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Bumrah, Bhuvi Show Why They Are The Best
- Celina Jaitly Gives Birth to Twin Boys, Loses One to Heart Condition
- Apple iPhone 8 Reliance Jio Offer: Here's How to Avail The 70% Buyback Scheme
- Skoda Kodiaq First Drive Review - Czechmate For SUVs?
- Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore