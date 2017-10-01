Judwaa 2 Makes Me Happy As Actor, Prouder As Son: Varun Dhawan

judwaa2 is #DAVIDDHAWAN'S 44th film. I am happy as an actor but prouder as a son. He knows his audience and says thank u pic.twitter.com/wzQ0Zpa5Gz — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 1, 2017

Varun Dhawan, whose twin avatar in latest entertainer Judwaa 2 began on a good note at the box office, says the movie was fulfilling for him as an actor but he feels prouder as a son to work in his father's 44th directorial."Judwaa 2 is David Dhawan's 44th film. I am happy as an actor but prouder as a son. He knows his audience and says thank you," Varun tweeted on Sunday.The movie, also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, released on Friday and registered an opening day collection of Rs 16.10 crore at the Indian box office. According to trade analysts, it will pump oxygen in the ailing industry.Judwaa 2 sees Varun bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa, which was also directed by David Dhawan. Jacqueline and Taapsee have stepped into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.The new film's cast has been promoting the movie with full gusto. They even visited the set of reality television show Bigg Boss, the new season of which will go on air on Colors on Sunday.They were thrilled to shoot with Salman, who readily grooved to the film's songs with them.Taapsee shared on social media: "What a picture perfect way to end this beautiful chapter Judwaa 2. Bigg Boss, Thank you for all the love. It's all yours now."Jacqueline posted on Instagram: "And it's a wrap on Judwaa 2 promotions with the one and only Salman Khan on Bigg Boss. Thank you for love and support always."